Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

