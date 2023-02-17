Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ICL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ICL Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

NYSE:ICL opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after buying an additional 18,273,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ICL Group by 153.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,595,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

