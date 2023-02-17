Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Down 1.3%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 1,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,512% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.
