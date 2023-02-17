Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
