Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Insider Buys A$39,200.00 in Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2 – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine acquired 200,000 shares of Pure Hydrogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$39,200.00 ($27,222.22).

Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine acquired 1,000,000 shares of Pure Hydrogen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited engages in the development of hydrogen fuel and fuel cell businesses in Australia and South Africa. It develops hydrogen and natural gas projects through the use of cutting edge technology. The company is based in New South Wales, Australia.

