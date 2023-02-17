Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Insider Buys A$39,200.00 in Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2 – Get Rating) insider Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine acquired 200,000 shares of Pure Hydrogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$39,200.00 ($27,222.22).
Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 16th, Ronald (Ron) Prefontaine acquired 1,000,000 shares of Pure Hydrogen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,611.11).
Pure Hydrogen Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
Pure Hydrogen Company Profile
Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited engages in the development of hydrogen fuel and fuel cell businesses in Australia and South Africa. It develops hydrogen and natural gas projects through the use of cutting edge technology. The company is based in New South Wales, Australia.
Further Reading
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.