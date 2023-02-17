Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

