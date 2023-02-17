Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 237 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $335.84 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

