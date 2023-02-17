Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,300 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 58.2% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 22,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

