Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,238 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.47 and a 200-day moving average of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $352.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

