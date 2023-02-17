Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,979. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

MC stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

