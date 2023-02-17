Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases New Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

WEN opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

