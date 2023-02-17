Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.79. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

