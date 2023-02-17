Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,119.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,007.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $943.16.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.