Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $373,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day moving average is $182.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

