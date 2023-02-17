Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $220,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Polaris were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $119.80 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

