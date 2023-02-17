Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJR opened at $29.16 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Profile



Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

