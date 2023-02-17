Prudential PLC Purchases 64,237 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,237 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 268.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

