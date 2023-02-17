Prudential PLC Purchases 19,406 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.