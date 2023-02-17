Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS opened at $87.97 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

