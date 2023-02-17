Prudential PLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,768,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.