Prudential PLC Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Nucor stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.