Prudential PLC Has $7.42 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.