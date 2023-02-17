Prudential PLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

