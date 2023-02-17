Prudential PLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of DHR opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $268.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

