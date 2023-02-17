Prudential PLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

