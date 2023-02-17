Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,698,000 after buying an additional 26,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

