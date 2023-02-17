Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,232 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 80.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,493 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

