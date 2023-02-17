Prudential PLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

