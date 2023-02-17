Prudential PLC Buys 3,347 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

ORCL stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

