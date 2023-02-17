Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of VV opened at $186.56 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

