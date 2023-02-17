Prudential PLC Acquires 35,199 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 352.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

