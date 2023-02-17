Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Lake Street Capital

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PRLB stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $7,035,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 174,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 17,263.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

