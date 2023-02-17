Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Lake Street Capital

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
PRLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Proto Labs Price Performance
PRLB stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
