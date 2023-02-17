Prothena (PRTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA opened at $52.52 on Friday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,097,187 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Earnings History for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

