Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Position Cut by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,187 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.46. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

