ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.46) to €11.00 ($11.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.67) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

