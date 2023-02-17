ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 285,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 177,798 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 149,401,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,673,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,956 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,139,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 284,397 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.