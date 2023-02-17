ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 285,509 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 177,798 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 149,401,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,673,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.