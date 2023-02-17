Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91.41 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00021094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $91.41 million and $2.81 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00219392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,743.90 or 0.99998174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.11641125 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,379,150.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.