Prom Price Reaches $5.17 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Prom has a market capitalization of $94.38 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00021246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.04584799 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,897,997.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

