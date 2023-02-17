ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of ProFrac worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $2,747,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 204,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 92,785 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth about $14,648,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 35.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFHC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 614,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,097. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

