Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,795 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.