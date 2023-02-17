Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $319.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

