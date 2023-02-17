Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSL traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $261.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,725. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $217.92 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

