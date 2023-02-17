Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after acquiring an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 284,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

