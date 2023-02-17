Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

GRMN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 126,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,119. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Garmin Company Profile



Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

