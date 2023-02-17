Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,465,000 after purchasing an additional 760,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mplx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 425,425 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mplx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,807,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 391,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

