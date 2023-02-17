Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 109,978 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 61,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 110,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 972,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,139. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

