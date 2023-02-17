Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

