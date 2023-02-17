Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 2.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 89,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 28.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 241,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. 916,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,113. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

