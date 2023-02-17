Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 2,014,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,737,543. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.

