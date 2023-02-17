Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 502,840,887 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £154.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
